New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Following directions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, Delhi Police officials conducted a special drive in the Kalindi Kunj area on Wednesday to verify the documents of residents.

On Tuesday, the LG Secretariat had written to the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner, instructing them to initiate "strict action" against Bangladeshi migrants residing illegally in the national capital.

A team of police personnel carried out door-to-door checks in the area to verify the documents of all residents.

This directive from the LG's office comes in response to a 'representation' from Ulemas and Muslim leaders, who raised concerns over the increasing presence of illegal infiltrators and called for urgent measures to address the issue.

The drive will aim to "remove encroachments, cancel illegally obtained government documents, and ensure that these individuals are sent back to Bangladesh."

Earlier on Saturday, a delegation of Ulemas and Muslim leaders from Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin met LG VK Saxena to express their 'deep concern' over attacks on Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. They also demanded strict action against Bangladeshi infiltrators in the national capital, according to a letter from the LG's office.

The letter further stated, "Prominent Ulemas and Muslim residents have requested that illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators should neither be provided houses on rent nor employment by any establishment. Additionally, they have requested that their children should not be granted admission to any government or private school. The Muslim leaders have also demanded the removal of illegal infiltrators from roads, footpaths, parks, and other government lands that they have unlawfully encroached upon. Any documents such as Aadhaar Cards, Voter IDs, or other government identification obtained illegally by Bangladeshi infiltrators should be cancelled immediately. They have also called for a special drive, similar to previous efforts, to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Delhi."

The LG's Secretariat acknowledged the gravity of the issue, stating, "In light of the seriousness of the matter, the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has directed a two-month special drive to take stringent and time-bound action, as demanded by the Muslim community. Weekly progress reports are to be submitted to the Secretariat." (ANI)

