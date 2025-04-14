New Delhi, April 14: Delhi Police has busted a multi-state gang involved in stealing remote radio units, an important device in telecom technology, officials said on Monday. The operation led to the arrest of four accused persons and seizure of 12 remote radio units (RRUs) worth about Rs 48 lakh, along with specialised tools, scrap material, and a car, police said. The arrested persons have been identified as Samiruddin (25), Md Zaheem (25), Zaid (20) and Md Sultan (21), all residents of North-East Delhi. Mirzapur: Thief Prays for 15 Minutes and Then Steals Lord Hanuman's Silver Crown from Temple, CCTV Video Surfaces.

One of the accused, Zaheem, has a previous criminal record, police said, adding that the gang targeted RRUs, a critical component of mobile towers essential for call and internet services. "Theft of such units can severely disrupt telecom networks, including emergency services such as police and ambulance," a senior police officer said. Based on a tip-off, police camped for several days in densely-populated areas like Seelampur, Welcome and Gonda, localities known for providing cover to organised criminal activity, the officer said. Pond Stolen in Darbhanga Video: Sand Stolen, Surface Flattened and Hut Constructed Overnight Over Pond in Bihar, Viral Video Surfaces.

Over the course of a week, the team conducted around 16 back-to-back raids. Despite logistical and operational challenges, police tracked the gang's movements, identified its hideouts, and neutralised the module, he said. "The accused frequently changed their locations and used coded communications to avoid detection,” the officer said. So far, eight cases of RRU theft have been worked out. Forensic examination of the seized tools and digital devices is ongoing, and further investigation is underway to trace more members of the racket, including inter-state handlers and scrap dealers.