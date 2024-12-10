New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Atishi regarding the bus marshal scheme, saying that it is an unacceptable proposition to suggest that a scheme for engaging bus marshals should be formulated by the constitutional head of government.

"It is an unacceptable proposition to suggest that a scheme for engaging bus marshals should be formulated by the constitutional head of government. By that absurd logic, I should also start exercising the powers of the Council of Ministers on a whole range of transferred subjects. I feel disappointed that even though the Chief Minister has full knowledge of the facts of the case, she has chosen to send this flippant reference in the matter," LG Saxena said in a letter.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

The LG in his letter to Atishi further said, "The matter at this stage is a policy matter and strictly lies in the domain of Government."

"It is advised that the Government, for once takes a serious attempt at governance and the Chief Minister directs the Minister-in-charge of Transport and ACS (Transport) to formulate a comprehensive law-backed scheme with required budgetary support expeditiously and thereafter submit the matter for my consideration," the letter added.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat Quota Stir Turns Violent: Stone-Pelting Erupts, Several Injured As Police Lathi Charge Protesters in Belagavi (Watch Video).

This comes after CM Atishi wrote to Saxena requesting a scheme for the bus marshals. The CM mentioned in the letter that the Additional Chief Secretary of Transport made amply clear that the issue of the bus marshals fell under the LG's purview as it pertained to 'Services' and 'Public Order.'

Further, in the letter, Atishi mentioned that the issue of bus marshals and the safety of women on buses was extensively discussed in an All-Ministers meeting held on November 10.

The CM mentioned "As mentioned in the note of ACS, Transport that the creation of a scheme for the bus marshals is a 'Service' as well as 'Law and Order' matter. LG is requested to create a scheme for bus marshals. The government of NCT of Delhi is committed to providing whatever budgetary support is needed."

Additionally, CM also requested for bus marshals to be reinstated immediately in the same way as it was before October 31, 2023.

"LG may give a one-time relaxation for the utilization of Civil Defence volunteers as bus marshals till the new scheme gets implemented and finalized," the letter read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)