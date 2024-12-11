New Delhi, December 11: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the chief secretary to ensure the strict implementation of tobacco-free guidelines in Delhi's schools and colleges. He also instructed that nodal officers be appointed in each educational institution to oversee compliance.

This directive follows the 9th review meeting of the State-Level Committee Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), which was held recently. During the meeting, Saxena emphasised the need for strict adherence to tobacco-free guidelines for educational institutions under the Directorate of Education and the Higher Education Department. Delhi Bus Marshal Scheme: L-G VK Saxena Writes to CM Atishi, Says ‘Matter Strictly Lies in Domain of Government’.

The LG took note of concerns raised by the Special Commissioner of Police (Anti-Narcotics Task Force, ANTF) regarding the growing issue of drug abuse in schools and colleges. He also highlighted the insufficient counselling and guidance services available to students and their parents.

To address these concerns, the chief secretary has been instructed to issue orders ensuring the strict enforcement of the guidelines and to designate nodal officers in each institution, according to a statement from Raj Niwas. The names and contact details of these officers will be prominently displayed within the institutions, it said. Delhi CM Atishi Writes to LG VK Saxena for Re-Appointment of Bus Marshals for Women’s Safety.

During the NCORD meeting, the LG stressed the importance of these nodal officers in overseeing the implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003, as well as in addressing concerns related to drug abuse.

According to the statement, Saxena's initiative aims to create a healthier and safer learning environment by promoting student well-being and discouraging harmful habits. The LG's directives align with the National Health Mission's guidelines for educational institutions, it said.

These guidelines mandate that institutions display signage at prominent locations, designate tobacco monitors from among staff, officials, or student representatives, and establish a 100-yard tobacco-free zone around the institutions.

Additionally, heads of institutions are authorized to impose fines for the sale of tobacco products within this 100-yard zone. The communication sent to the chief secretary also emphasises raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use, organizing tobacco cessation programs, and providing counselling and support services to both students and staff.

