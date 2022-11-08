New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police has arrested one Mohd Zakir who was absconding for 11 years.

The accused was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' by a Delhi court in 2011, who was involved in a theft case.

Also Read | MP: Three Held After Viral Video Shows Them Brutally Beating Up Woman in Indore.

According to DCP South West Manoj C, the Kishangarh Police station team launched an operation to apprehend the Proclaimed offenders who are evading criminal liabilities."

According to a statement from Delhi Police, "The PO team of PS Kishan Garh arrested an accused namely Mohd Zakir on November 5, 2022."

Also Read | Twitter Told to Block Handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra Over Copyright Issues by Bengaluru Court; Party Says 'Pursuing All Legal Remedies At Our Disposal'.

He was declared a PO in December 2011 in a theft case under sections 379, 324, and 34 in PS Sangam Vihar, New Delhi by the Court of MS Gomti Manoch MM-04/SE/New Delhi.

Concerned PS have been informed about the arrest of the accused person. The PO will produce before the Hon'ble Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)