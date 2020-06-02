India News | Delhi Police Personnel, SpiceJet Passenger Among 5 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Himachal; Tally 346

Shimla, Jun 2 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 346 on Tuesday as five more people were confirmed positive for the infection, officials said.

The fresh cases include a Delhi Police personnel, a SpiceJet passenger and a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says 'It's Criminal Not to Give Cash Support to MSMEs'.

While three cases were reported from Kangra district, two were detected from Mandi district, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

A 22-year-old woman from Bhaniara village in Shahpur in Kangra, who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi on May 26, tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Impose Section 144 to Stop Movement of People on Beaches, Promenades Ahead of Cyclone Nisarga: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

A student, she was asymptomatic, he added.

A 56-year-old Delhi Police personnel also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the official said.

A resident of Sunehar, he returned from Delhi in a car on May 27 and was asymptomatic as well, the official added.

Both of them are being shifted to the Panchayati Raj Training Institute (PRTI) in Baijnath, he said.

A 57-year-old ex-serviceman from Bairghatta in Dheera also tested positive, the official said, adding he returned from Delhi on May 30.

He works in the DTC and was in home quarantine since his arrival, the official said.

Having co-morbidity, the man is being shifted to the Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) at the zonal hospital in Dharamshala, he added.

In Mandi, two men, aged 23 and 31 years, who returned from Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said.

They are from Ladhbhadol and Paddar blocks and were institutionally quarantined at Jogindernagar, he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 346. The active cases are 212, while 123 patients have recovered. Six have died of the infection, the officials said.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 76, followed by 57 in Kangra, 18 each in Una and Solan, 13 in Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi, seven in Shimla, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu.

On Tuesday, six patients -- five in Hamirpur and one in Una -- recovered from coronavirus, Jindal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)