New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police is in the process of filing an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and others on Monday for allegedly helping an attempted murder accused flee from the police.

Earlier today, a team of police officials arrived at the residence of the MLA Khan, in connection with allegations against him and his supporters.

Firoz, an office bearer with the MLA said that the Police asked them to open the doors of his residence, but left soon after without telling what the matter might be.

"We don't know what the matter is. We work in the office. When the Police came here, the doors were shut. They told us to open the doors for them to check. We facilitated them but there is nothing inside. They are now leaving...They have not disclosed what the matter is," he told ANI.

According to the police, a crime branch team went to Jamia Nagar area to arrest the accused in a 2018 attempted murder case, Shavez Khan, but had then allegedly found that the accused had fled from the place.

The Police are in the process of tracing Amanatullah Khan and interrogate him regarding the accused fleeing custody.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police for South East Delhi, Ravi Kumar Singh said that Shavez Khan has been absconding still.

"A team of Crime Branch had come to nab a proclaimed offender, Shavez Khan. While he was being questioned, Amanatullah Khan came here along with his supporters and freed him. He (Shavez Khan) has been absconding since then. We are undertaking legal proceedings. All necessary legal actions will be taken... Efforts are being made to establish contact with him (Amanatullah Khan), it is yet to go through...Investigation is underway," DCP Singh told ANI

A Delhi police official confirmed that the FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 221, 132, 121 (1) and other relevant sections.

Further investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Amanatullah Khan is the newly elected AAP MLA from Okhla, winning the constituency by 88,943 votes. He beat out Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manish Chaudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes.

Yesterday, after the BJP's decisive victory, Khan blamed the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for his party's defeat.

He alleged that both parties had contested the elections not to win but to defeat AAP and "Congress put all its strength to defeat AAP."

He told ANI, "...BJP has benefitted from Congress. Congress and AIMIM did not fight to win, they only wanted to defeat AAP. They have a very crucial role in the defeat of AAP...Congress put all its strength to defeat AAP..." (ANI)

