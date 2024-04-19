New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has sought from the city government a list of people in preventive detention in the national capital so that arrangements could be made for them to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls here on May 25, officials said.

According to an official from the Delhi poll body, they are yet to receive a reply from the city government.

"Around two weeks back, we wrote to the Delhi government's home department seeking a list of preventive detainees eligible to cast their votes. The home department oversees the three prison complexes -- Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli," said an official.

According to an official from the poll body, preventive detainees are eligible to cast a vote and postal ballots are arranged for them.

A Tihar jail official said that on an average, 10 to 12 preventive detainees are lodged in the Tihar jail.

"But it is difficult to say who will still be lodged at the time of polls. The polls are more than a month away and at this point, it is not possible to share names of the preventive detainees. That is why we have not shared the names with the Delhi poll body," the official added.

Only preventive detainees are allowed to cast their vote, while other inmates are not eligible to exercise voting rights.

