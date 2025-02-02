New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday addressed an election rally at Moti Nagar assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Harish Khurana, and reiterated the party's commitment to transforming Delhi under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP's Harish Khurana has been fielded from the Moti Nagar seat, where he is up against AAP's sitting MLA Shiv Charan Goyal in the elections.

Highlighting the BJP's development agenda, Goa CM Pramod Sawant stated that the party is dedicated to enhancing infrastructure, improving sanitation, and ensuring a clean, uninterrupted water supply across Delhi.

He assured the residents of Moti Nagar that these initiatives are part of a broader vision to create a 'Viksit Delhi.'

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has laid out a clear Sankalp for Viksit Delhi. The BJP is committed to holistic development--strengthening infrastructure, improving sanitation, ensuring clean and uninterrupted water supply, and transforming Moti Nagar and all of the national capital into Viksit Delhi," said Sawant.

Sawant also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of being embroiled in scams, fraud, and mismanagement. He asserted that AAP has consistently failed to fulfil its promises to the people of Delhi.

"The AAP government, marred by scams, fraud, and mismanagement, has utterly failed to deliver on its promises. Aapda ko nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge," he said.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from local supporters, reflecting support for the BJP in the region as the election campaign gains momentum.

Meanwhile, days ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, eight sitting MLAs, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

The MLAs Vandana Gaur from Palam, Rohit Mehraulia from Trilokpuri, Girish Soni, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhupender Singh June from Bijwasan, Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli and Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar joined BJP in the presence of party's Delhi unity Virendra Sachdeva and election in-charge Baijayant Panda.

The MLAs submitted their resignation letters to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday after being denied tickets to the contest Delhi assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 5.

Earlier, the MLAs on Friday said that AAP has moved away from its original ideology of 'honesty' and its leadership has been tainted into several cases of 'corruption'.

The leaders cited different concerns, ranging from 'ideological shifts' to 'corruption' and 'mismanagement' within the party.

Notably, the resignations come just days ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

The 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

With less than a week left for the Delhi polls, the battle has intensified between three major parties in the fray--ruling AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. (ANI)

