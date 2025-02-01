New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who announced major tax relief for the middle class in the Union Budget 2025-26 apart from other proposals to boost GDP growth, received warm facilitation from BJP members and party's allies soon after her speech with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulating her. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those who greeted the Finance Minister in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi walked up to Sitharaman's seat as she was surrounded by happy NDA MPs and had a brief interaction with her. Nirmala Sitharaman also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament House after presenting the Budget. In a post on X, Birla said, "After presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman met me in the Parliament House. I congratulated and wished her for presenting the budget for the eighth time in a row." PM Narendra Modi Hails Union Budget 2025-26 As ‘Janata Janardan Ka Budget’, Calls It ‘Significant Milestone in India’s Growth Trajectory’.

Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha outlining a roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, emphasizing agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports. She announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class. Union Budget 2025-26: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘People’s Budget’, Says Will Make Citizens Partners in Development (Watch Video).

"To taxpayers up to Rs 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them," the minister said. The announcement from the Finance Minister saw loud thumping of the desks by the treasury benches. "Slabs and rates are being changed across the board to benefit all tax-payers. The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment," she said.

