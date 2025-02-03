New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in a roadshow organised in favour of the BJP candidate from Karol Bagh Assembly Constituency, Dushyant Gautam.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami exuded confidence that the BJP will form a double-engine government in the national capital.

"In Karol Bagh, there is a massive public wave in support of Dushyant Ji. Everyone is supporting him. The BJP will win a huge victory across Delhi. A double-engine government will be formed here, and development will progress at a fast pace," he said.

Dhami also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and said, "The AAP-da government here, which has been in power for the last 10 years, has shown that they have only indulged in corruption, scams, and broken promises. None of the promises they made, whether it was cleaning the Yamuna or establishing Mohalla Clinics, have been fulfilled."

He also emphasized that no welfare schemes will be stopped in Delhi.

"No welfare scheme will be stopped. SIT will be formed to investigate their (AAP) scams. Yamuna will be cleaned," he said.

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal criticized the AAP, stating that the people of Delhi would be freed from false promises. He emphasized that the BJP, as a double-engine government, will focus on development and public welfare.

He further mentioned that PM Modi gave a big gift to the middle class in the budget.

"The people of Delhi will get freedom from fake guarantees and get a good government under the credible leadership of PM Modi, which is inspired by development works, public welfare...every Delhi resident is now eager to elect a double engine government in Delhi under the leadership of BJP. The victory of the BJP now seems almost certain. Prime Minister has given a very big gift to the middle class in the budget...Almost the middle class has been freed from the burden of tax," he said.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and the results of the election will be declared on February 8. (ANI)

