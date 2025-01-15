New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday called AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a "fraud" and a "liar".

Bittu campaigned in support of the BJP candidate from the Hari Nagar Assembly constituency, Sham Sharma, who filed his nomination papers and held a road show.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Parade: Which State’s Tableaux Won’t Feature in Parade on Kartavya Path and Why.

Talking to media persons, Bittu, who is the BJP leader from Punjab where the Aam Aadmi Party is in power, said, "He (Kejriwal) is a fraud and a liar." The people of Delhi will not trust him anymore, he added.

Claiming that the AAP government has "destroyed" Punjab, Bittu said the state has a debt of more than Rs 4 lakh crore as Kejriwal has "looted money from there to contest elections in Delhi".

Also Read | Kasauli Gang-Rape Case: FIR Against Haryana BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli in Rape Case: Congress Seeks His Removal, Questions PM Narendra Modi's 'Silence'.

Bittu said the AAP chief made several promises, including cash schemes, to the people of Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls there but none of them were fulfilled.

Kejriwal even reneged on the assurances that he gave to the people of Delhi ahead of the last Assembly elections, Bittu said, adding the AAP chief had vowed to make Delhi's roads like that of Singapore but failed to do so.

Urging the people to vote for the BJP, he said Delhi has been pushed back 15 years under the AAP regime and a lot of work needs to be done to make it a world-class city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)