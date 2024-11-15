New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi's Tihar Jail may review the security arrangements for Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftaab Poonawala who has allegedly received after threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an official source said on Friday.

Poonawala has been lodged in Tihar since November 2022. He was arrested in connection with murder of his 27-year-old live-in partner, Walker, and chopping her body in 35 pieces before dumping them in jungle in Mehrauli.

Poonawala is presently lodged in a solitary cell of Tihar's jail number 4 due to a threat perception.

According to media reports and social media posts, Poonawala is on the hit list of Bishnoi gang, as per the revelations made by one of the accused arrested in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique to the Mumbai Police.

"As of now, we have not got any intimation from police or security agencies regarding threat to Poonawala from Lawrence gang. If we get any such intimation, we may further review his security," an official source from Tihar Jail told PTI.

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12. Members of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang had taken the responsibility of Siddiuqe murder.

Bishnoi is presently lodged in Guajrat's Sabarmati jail while his several associates are kept in Tihar jail. PTI ALK

