New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi Prisons department on Friday received a fleet of seven patient transport ambulances, officials said.

The fleet of ambulances will be added to the existing strength of 12 ambulances -- eight in Tihar, two in Mandoli and two in Rohini, they said.

The department has procured these patient transport ambulances (PTAs) through GeM portal. The ambulances, supplied by Force Motors Limited, are BS-VI compliant and are having seating capacity of 11, officials said.

These ambulances will greatly benefit the prisons department by adding to its capacity of carrying inmates to various hospitals outside the jails, for OPDs and emergencies on a daily basis from Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli complexes, they said.

These will be further modified as per the requirements of the safety and security of the inmates while in transit, they added.

