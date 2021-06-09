New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday said the city government is in the process of procuring more foodgrains for distribution among the needy without ration cards.

The Delhi government on Saturday started distributing foodgrains among the needy without ration cards at 280 government schools as part of relief measures announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month in view of the lockdown.

Reacting to reports that some people were facing trouble availing ration under the scheme, Hussain said, "A large number of people turned up at several centres, more than what was expected."

"But people should not be concerned. We have placed orders with the Food Corporation of India for more foodgrains, which will arrive soon," a statement quoted him as saying.

The Delhi government has taken note of all kind of grievances reported by people and things will be further streamlined in the coming days to make the entire process smooth and hassle-free, the minister said.

