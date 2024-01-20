India News | Delhi: Rajnath Singh Attends NCC Republic Day Camp Parade 2024

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day, Union DefenCe Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attended the Republic Day parade camp organised by the National Cadet Corps in the national capital.

The country observes Republic Day on January 26 every year.

Singh heaped praise on the NCC students and said, "After seeing your performance today, I would like to say it was excellent. I would like to congratulate and bless the NCC students for organising such a wonderful cultural program. Your dedication has inspired me. I am confident that every cadet of the NCC is filled with such dedication and talent."

"I was told that some of the cadets have come from distant villages. I would like to say that any village in the country is not 'distant'. This is the Mantra of 'Shreshtha Bharat, Ek Bharat'" he added.

Speaking on the importance of the NCC, the Union Minister said, "In this competitive era, students aspire to achieve a lot of things in their lives. Some want to pursue medicine while some want to enter the engineering field. Many students look forward to kicking of their startups. In order to fulfil your dreams, you have to work hard. Some might question why to join the NCC at the same time when there is a lot to do with their studies. Let me tell you, the NCC helps you get indulged in Physical activities. It enhances your social skills. It enriches you with love and respect towards the nation."

" India became independent only because of this sense of national pride... People like Chandrashekhar Azad killed himself with the last bullet in his revolver so that a British-made bullet would not enter his body and corrupt it, that is when India became independent. This is called a sense of pride," he added.

The NCC is the students's wing of the Indian Army which provides a wide range of training to its students with a special focus on discipline, social skills enhancement and adventure training. (ANI)

