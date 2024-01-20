Bhopal, January 20: In a shocking incident at the district hospital of Bhind, a minor girl gave birth in the restroom of the women’s ward and attempted to abandon the newborn in a bucket. The girl was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening complaining of stomach pain and delivered a baby girl around 9:30 PM.

According to a report in TOI, the incident came to light when an attendant heard the newborn’s cries from the restroom. The nursing staff found the newborn in a bucket and blood in the washroom. Bihar Shocker: Newborn Baby Boy Allegedly Stolen From Hospital in Bettiah, Police Launch Probe.

The minor girl was apprehended by the hospital staff and reunited with her newborn. The police have been informed and are currently investigating the matter. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Delivers Baby Outside Shivpura District Hospital, Video Surfaces.

In a related incident, a 14-year-old girl from a government residential school in Tumakuru, Karnataka, gave birth to a baby boy. The girl, a Class 9 student, was found to be eight months pregnant when she complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital.

During counselling, she indicated that a senior boy at her school was responsible for her pregnancy, a claim the boy has denied. The police are yet to verify this claim.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2024 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).