New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): A total of 2,505 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Saturday and the recovery rate has crossed the 70 per cent mark.

Delhi also witnessed 55 deaths today. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital stands at 97,200.

"2,505 COVID-19 cases, 2,632 recovered, and 55 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 97,200, including 68,256 recovered/discharged/migrated," said Delhi Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 25,940 cases are still active while 3,004 people have died due to the disease.

"9,925 RT-PCR and 13,748 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in Delhi today, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 6,20,378. 3,2650 tests are being conducted on per million population," the health department added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the corona warriors working in Delhi for achieving a recovery rate of more than 70 per cent.

"The hard work of 2 crore people of Delhi is paying off. Congratulations to all corona warriors on Delhi's recovery rate above 70 per cent. Now all of us have to work harder to defeat corona," said Kejriwal tweeted.

With the highest ever single-day spike of 22,771 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally reached 6,48,315 on Saturday.

Out of the total case, 2,35,433 patients are active cases while 3,94,227 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

