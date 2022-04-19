New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The national capital on Tuesday reported as many as 632 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent, the Delhi Health Department informed.

Previously, Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday stood at 7.72 per cent as the city recorded 501 fresh cases.

Also Read | .@IndianOilcl Host a Seminar and Exhibition on a Biofuels Perspective for North East India … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

With the cases logged in today, the city's total COVID-19 cases rose up to 18,69,683 of which 1,947 are active cases.

Moreover, as many as 414 patients recovered from COVID-19 thereby taking the total recoveries to 18,41,576 in the city.

Also Read | Actress Assault Case: Kerala High Court Grants Crime Branch Time Till May 30 to Complete Probe.

The city health department further informed that no fatalities from Coronavirus was reported on Tuesday. With this, the death toll stood at 26,160. The case fatality rate also stands at 1.4 per cent.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination's progress is observed, the city health department informed today that as many as 34,480 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative doses provided so far in the city touched 3,29,53,424.

To contain the spread of the virus, the total number of containment zones in the city as of date is 625.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said it will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss the current situation in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)