Kochi, April 19: Kerala High Court granted more time to the Crime Branch of Kerala Police to probe the 2017 actress assault case. The Single Bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath held that Crime Branch should conclude the investigation in the case before May 30. Earlier, the time granted for it ended on April 15.

The Court noted that the probe team recovered some more audio clips and submitted them before the High Court and that needs careful analysis. Therefore, the Court has granted more time. The Crime Branch asked for three months but the Court granted only one and a half months.

Court also directed the prosecution to make sure that the probe team will not share the details of the investigation to the media. This direction came after considering a petition of Suraj, brother-in-law of Malayalam actor Dileep seeking to restrict media trial in the case. Dileep Assault Case: Two Kerala Court Officials To Be Questioned Over Leaked Visuals in Malayalam Actress’ Abduction Case.

Dileep is the eighth accused in this case. The actress, who worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)