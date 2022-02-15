New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The national capital on Tuesday reported 756 new Covid-19 cases. Earlier on Monday, it had reported 586 cases.

Delhi also reported a 1.52 per cent positivity rate in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 18,52,662, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin.

The total recoveries from the virus have gone up to 18,23,244 including 830 new recoveries.

The city reported five more deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 26,081. The case fatality rate is at 1.41 per cent.

The city has 3,337 active COVID-19 cases.

Delhi had reported 804 new infections on Sunday and the positivity rate was 1.50 per cent. The city reported 920 new infections on Saturday with a case positivity rate of 1.68 per cent.

The bulletin said 49,792 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

The city has 14,686 containment zones. (ANI)

