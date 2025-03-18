New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above normal on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 130, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

On Saturday, Delhi breathed its cleanest air for any day between January 1 and March 15 in the last three years with the AQI dropping to 85.

