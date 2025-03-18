New Delhi, March 17: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday collaborated with WhatsApp to extend ‘Scam Se Bacho,’ Meta’s safety campaign against online scams and spam.

As part of the collaboration, DoT and WhatsApp will work together to educate citizens on identifying and reporting suspected fraud communications in an effort to enhance digital safety and awareness. The initiative will include train-the-trainer workshops for DoT officials, Sanchar Mitras, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), and field units.

DoT and WhatsApp Join Forces To Combat Misuse of Telecom Resources

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and WhatsApp join forces to combat misuse of telecom resources with ‘Scam Se Bacho’ campaign against online scams and spam. The partnership aims to enhance digital safety through training workshops and citizen awareness campaigns. All user… — DoT India (@DoT_India) March 18, 2025

WhatsApp will also work with DoT to explore ways to build citizen centric services of Sanchar Saathi initiatives through WhatsApp platform for wider reach of Sanchar Saathi. Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta met the Union Minister of Communication and Development of North East Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and discussed the effectiveness of ongoing collaboration of DoT and Meta.

WhatsApp is collaborating with Digital Intelligence Unit of DoT and using the information provided by through DIP for proactive action on misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial frauds. “The best way to stop people falling victim to scams and online fraud is to make sure they know what to look out for and what they can do to stay safe,” said Kaplan.

By working with the Department of Telecommunications, we can combine our technological expertise with the government’s commitment to citizen safety and help give Indians the knowledge they need to stay safe, he mentioned.

Scindia said that as India advances on its path of digital transformation, ensuring the safety and security of our citizens remains a top priority. "Our partnership with Meta strengthens this commitment to protect our people from fraudulent communications and cyber threats. By harnessing WhatsApp's vast digital reach, we are strengthening efforts to ensure that our digital ecosystem remains secure and resilient for all," said the minister.

WhatsApp will also develop informative assets in collaboration with DoT to educate users on how to identify and report online scams and spam. All user safety materials will be translated into regional languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati to maximise accessibility.

