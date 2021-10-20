New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

The humidity level was recorded at 82 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Over 40 Killed as Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding and Landslides, Char Dham Yatra Resumes Today.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 174, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

Also Read | Apple Stops Code Signing for iOS 15.0.1 Ahead of iOS 15.1 Release.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)