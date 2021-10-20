Dehradun, October 20: Several parts of Uttarakhand, especially Kumaon region, witnessed massive flooding and landslides as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst continued over the last 24 hours. More than 40 people lost their lives in rain-related incident in various parts of Uttarakhand. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Indian Army are on ground to carry out relief and rescue operations. Uttarakhand Flood: Indian Army Personnel Join Hands to Rescue Stranded People in Nainital, Watch Video.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Pauri and Chamoli districts saw heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from 8:30 am on Monday till 8:30 am on Tuesday. Of the 42 rain-related deaths, Nainital alone accounted for 28, while Almora and Champawat reported six casualties each. Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts reported one death each. Uttarakhand Rains: Char Dham Yatra Will Resume Today.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Holds Review Meeting:

In the wake of flood-like situation in large parts of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday evening chaired a review meeting. As some parts, including Nainital, have been cut off from rest of the state, Dhami instructed officials to clear the debris from landslide so as to resume road connectivity. He also undertook an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas and later interacted with the affected people.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Uttarakhand Rains:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to incessant rain in Uttarakhand. "I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Uttarakhand Government Announces Compensation:

The Uttarakhand government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in rain-related incidents across the state over the last two days. Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1,09,000.

Char Dham Yatra Resumes Today:

Char Dham Yatra, which was halted due to incessant rain in Nainital region, will resume today. The decision to restart the pilgrimage was taken after a review meeting chaired by CM Dhami and attended by Uttarakhand's Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar. The Chief Minister has also appealed to yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journeys before the weather improved.

The excessive rainfall in the Himalayan state is a result of interaction of Western Disturbance as an upper air system in mid- and upper tropospheric levels moving east-north-eastwards and strong south-easterly winds in lower to mid-tropospheric levels over Nepal and adjoining Uttarakhand, the IMD said.

