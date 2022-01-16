New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Delhi continued to register a decline in daily COVID-19 cases with the city recording 18,286 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department of Delhi government, the positivity rate for the day has declined to 27.87 per cent. A total of 65,621 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 17,09,970.

During the last 24 hours, 21,846 people recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the national capital to 15,94,788.

28 people died due to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 25,363.

There are currently 89,819 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital, out of which 68,411 are currently in home isolation.

As per Delhi government, there are currently 2,711 patients admitted to hospitals, out of which 120 are suspected to be infected with COVID-19 and 2,591 are confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Out of 2,591 confirmed cases of the disease, 2,241 are from Delhi while 350 are from outside. 835 of these confirmed cases are currently on Oxygen support, while 738 are currently on ICU support while 123 patients are on ventilator support in a critical condition.

As per the government, 85.51 per cent of beds across dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi are vacant, with only 2,711 beds out of total 15,499 beds being occupied by patients.

Similarly, 89.15 per cent of beds in COVID-19 care centres are vacant, with 502 beds out of 4,626 beds being occupied by patients. In the COVID-19 health centres, 81.65 per cent beds are empty, with only 29 out of 158 beds being occupied by the patients.

During the last 24 hours, 1,65,924 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered. Out of which 94,486 people received their first dose of the vaccine. 50,086 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years received their first dose of the vaccine. On the other side, 52,747 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

A total of 5,57,357 beneficiaries in ages 15-18 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

During the last 24 hours, 18,691 precaution doses were administered, taking the total beneficiaries of the precaution dose of the vaccine to 1,26,509.

To date, a total of 2,85,34,771 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital. Out of this, 1,64,88,980 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,19,19,282 people have received their second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

