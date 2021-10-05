New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The national capital reported 27 cases of COVID-19 and zero death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

Delhi has recorded only one death due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people succumbed to the viral disease.

Also Read | DCGI Gives Nod to Phase III Trials of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D COVID-19 Vaccine.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,027. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,088.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted only 55,537 tests, including 34,326 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 349 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 109 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 100.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Medical Shop Owner Makhan Lal Bindroo Killed by Unidentified Gunmen in Srinagar.

Delhi reported 34 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 33 cases on Sunday, and 33 cases and one death on Saturday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the issue of oxygen shortage at hospitals adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The Delhi government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The national capital has 10,000 ICU beds.

According to government data, 1.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 62 lakh people have received both doses.

Around 1.5 crore beneficiaries are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)