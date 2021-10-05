Srinagar, October 5: Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a medical shop owner here on Tuesday, the police said.

Makhan Lal Bindroo was attacked at his shop near Iqbal Park in Srinagar, a police source said. US Shooting: 3 Dead, Multiple Others Injured After Gunmen Opens Fire at Graduation Party Inside Hookah Lounge in Florida.

"He was shifted to the hospital for treatment in a critical condition, but he succumbed to injuries. Searches are being carried out in the area to nab the attackers," the source added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).