New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): As many as 35 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the national capital, according to official data.

With this, Delhi now has 311 active cases and the cumulative infections have mounted to 14,40,754.

No Covid-19 fatality was recorded in Delhi yesterday. The overall death toll remained at 25,095.

As many as 20 fresh recoveries were also reported in the national capital.

Of the 54,268 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent was observed.

As many as 1,11,395 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far have reached 2,20,63,463. (ANI)

