Delhi Sees Over 10,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Past Six Days, Total Number of Coronavirus Patients Crosses 40,000

New Delhi, June 14: The number of coronavirus cases climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000-mark in just six days in Delhi with an average of over 1,600 fresh cases on a daily basis, a sharp spike from the 79 days it took to reach the 10,000-mark, according to a data analysis done by the city government.

It took eight days for the number of cases to rise from 20,000 to 30,000, while the national capital took 13 days for the tally to progress from 10,000 to 20,000. Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

On June 9, the number of cases crossed the 30,000-mark and on June 14, it crossed the 40,000-mark. Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike, taking the tally to over 41,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,327 on Sunday. Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

On Saturday, the national capital had 38,958 cases, including 2,134 fresh ones, while the number of fatalities was 1,271. On Friday, the national capital had recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,137 cases, which had taken the tally to 36,824, while the death toll was 1,214.

On June 11, the national capital had recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,877 new cases, which took the tally to 34,687. The previous highest single-day spike was on June 3, when the city witnessed 1,513 fresh coronavirus cases.

The national capital reported its first COVID-19 case on March 1, when a businessman in East Delhi was diagnosed with the disease after returning from Italy. By May 18, the city had reported 10,054 cases at an average of nearly 127 instances of the infection daily. In the next 13 days, the tally rose to 19,844, the Delhi government data shows.

The number of deaths also saw a three-fold increase -- from 160 till May 18 to 473 by May 31. On May 28, the national capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases for the first time. Delhi reported over 1,000 coronavirus cases for four days in a row from May 28-31.

On May 31, as many as 1,295 fresh cases were reported, while on May 30, 1,163 cases were detected. May 29 saw an addition of 1,106 cases, while the day before, 1,024 new cases were added to the tally. On June 1, there were 990 new cases, but from June 2 onwards, the daily spike was above 1,000.

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has said the current doubling rate of the infection in the city is 14 days. By that estimation, it will see over 56,000 cases in the next two weeks. The cases will explode to 5.5 lakh by July-end, the government has said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)