Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in

Education Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 10:40 PM IST
A+
A-
UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in
Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, June 14: The results of UP Class 10th and 12th Board exams 2020 will be declared on June 27, confirmed reports citing officials. The scores of matric and intermediate examinations would be released on the Board's official website - upresults.nic.in by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The marksheets would reportedly by uploaded at 12:30 pm on the above-mentioned date. ICSI Postpones CS June 2020 Exam: Company Secretaries Examination to Now Take Place from August 18 to August 28; Check Revised Datesheet.

A total of 56,11,072 students had appeared for the examination that were conducted in March. The numbers include 30,24,632 registered students for Class 10 exams and 25,86,440 students for Class 12 examinations. The results were originally scheduled to be declared at April 24.

The results process was, however, delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in all parts of India including Uttar Pradesh. The lockdown imposed to contain virus transmission halted the evaluation process.

The evaluation process was re-initiated in first week of June, after the lockdown norms were relaxed. Officials of the UP Board on Sunday confirmed to reporters that the result would be declared on June 27. An official announcement, however is awaited.

The results of Class 10th and 12th results are key for students vying for admission in top colleges of the state. While the matric results would form the basis for junior college admissions, the intermediate scores are crucial to enroll in undergraduate courses from reputed institutions.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Board Exam Results 2020 Exam Results 2020 UP Class 10th Board Exam Results 2020 UP Class 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Uttar Pradesh
You might also like
Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh: Imposter Booked For Theft of Ventilator From Banaras Hindu University's Trauma Centre
News

Uttar Pradesh: Imposter Booked For Theft of Ventilator From Banaras Hindu University's Trauma Centre
AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in
Education

AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in
AP Inter Exam Results 2020 Update: Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results to Be Announced Online Today at 4 PM on bie.ap.gov.in
Education

AP Inter Exam Results 2020 Update: Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results to Be Announced Online Today at 4 PM on bie.ap.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Body of Man Who Died Outside Government Office Dumped in Garbage Van Over COVID-19 Fear, 3 Cops, 4 Municipal Workers Suspended
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Body of Man Who Died Outside Government Office Dumped in Garbage Van Over COVID-19 Fear, 3 Cops, 4 Municipal Workers Suspended
UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here
Education

UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here
Tigress Mows 35-Year-Old Man to Death in Pilibhit, Angry Locals Attack Forest Staff
News

Tigress Mows 35-Year-Old Man to Death in Pilibhit, Angry Locals Attack Forest Staff
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Attacks Congress, Says ‘While Some Parties Confined to Family Frame, BJP an All-Embracing Family’
India

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Attacks Congress, Says ‘While Some Parties Confined to Family Frame, BJP an All-Embracing Family’
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement