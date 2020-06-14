UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in

Lucknow, June 14: The results of UP Class 10th and 12th Board exams 2020 will be declared on June 27, confirmed reports citing officials. The scores of matric and intermediate examinations would be released on the Board's official website - upresults.nic.in by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The marksheets would reportedly by uploaded at 12:30 pm on the above-mentioned date. ICSI Postpones CS June 2020 Exam: Company Secretaries Examination to Now Take Place from August 18 to August 28; Check Revised Datesheet.

A total of 56,11,072 students had appeared for the examination that were conducted in March. The numbers include 30,24,632 registered students for Class 10 exams and 25,86,440 students for Class 12 examinations. The results were originally scheduled to be declared at April 24.

The results process was, however, delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in all parts of India including Uttar Pradesh. The lockdown imposed to contain virus transmission halted the evaluation process.

The evaluation process was re-initiated in first week of June, after the lockdown norms were relaxed. Officials of the UP Board on Sunday confirmed to reporters that the result would be declared on June 27. An official announcement, however is awaited.

The results of Class 10th and 12th results are key for students vying for admission in top colleges of the state. While the matric results would form the basis for junior college admissions, the intermediate scores are crucial to enroll in undergraduate courses from reputed institutions.

