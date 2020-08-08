New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Workers of the Delhi Mahila Congress, protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house here over the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, were detained by the police on Saturday.

The workers of the party's Delhi unit seeking justice for the girl were “roughly treated” by the Civil Lines Police, the Delhi Congress claimed in a statement.

Also Read | Kozhikode Plane Accident | Details of Enquiry to be Made Public, Says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

"The Mahila Congress workers wanted to meet the chief minister but they were roughly treated and detained by the police," the party alleged.

However, a senior police officer denied the charge and said that they were detained and released later on.

Also Read | Smart India Hackathon 2020 Winners: Jamia Millia Islamia's 'Team Monk' Bags Prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar claimed that the law and order situation in the national capital is in a "total mess", and people, particularly women, are "unsafe".

The girl was brutally assaulted at her home in Paschim Vihar last Tuesday and is currently admitted at AIIMS.

Police have arrested one man in connection with the case. A financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the Delhi government was provided to family of the girl on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)