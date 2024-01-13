New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Operations of several flights at Delhi airport and trains at the railway station in the national capital were delayed at due to low visibility as the city was engulfed with a dense layer of fog on Saturday morning.

On Friday, the city saw the season's first cold wave day, which, according to the India Meterological Department, is recorded when the minimum temperature goes below 4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital; Records Coldest Morning With Minimum Temperature of 3.6 Degrees Celsius.

Today the temperature in Delhi dipped further with Safdarjung reporting minimum temperature of 3.9 degree Celsius, while Lodi Road recorded 3.6 degree Celsius, which is the lowest this winter.

The IMD issues a cold day warning when the minimum temperature is below 10°C and the maximum temperature drops below the normal by 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius.

Also Read | Bhogi Pandigai 2024: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Celebrates ‘Bhogi’ at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad (Watch Videos).

The general visibility at IGI Airport was recorded at 350 metres with runway visibility recorded between 800 metres to 1000 metres, the IMD stated.

Moreover, the visibility in Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung was recorded at 200 each.

"Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today, 13.01.2024) (

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)