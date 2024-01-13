Hyderabad, January 13: Telangana Governor and Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated 'Bhogi' at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana. The festival marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival. Earlier, on January 8, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the areas affected by rainwater stagnation in Puducherry and ordered the officials to clear the sewage canal blockages.

After that, with the help of machines, including JCP, sewage canals were dug and the streets were cleaned. Medicines were sprayed to prevent the development of unsanitary conditions. The Governor of Telangana and the Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, attended the 'District Women Empowerment Seminar' on January 8 and urged women to start businesses, emphasising that economic freedom for women leads to overall freedom. The seminar was organised by a private organisation at Punjai Puliampatti in Erode district. Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the seminar as a special guest.

While addressing the people on the occasion, Soundararajan emphasised the fact that she attended the programme, considering the importance of it for women. "Although there were various programmes at that time, I have participated in this one considering the importance of it for women. If women get economic freedom, they will get freedom in everything," Soundararajan said.

#WATCH | Telangana Governor & Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates 'Bhogi' at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana. The festival marks beginning of the four-day Pongal festival. pic.twitter.com/QY3e6kCcyK — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

#WATCH | Puducherry: 'Pongal' celebration held at the residence of Telangana Governor & Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Earlier Visuals) pic.twitter.com/0IOexbuG5h — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana Governor & Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan says, "I wish all the brothers and sisters of India and Telangana a very happy Sankranti and Pongal...For me, it's a very special Pongal because we are going to have our long dream of Ram Mandir.… pic.twitter.com/c5Rp4j34CH — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Soundararajan further urged the women to start businesses, be they small or big, as according to Soundararajan, if the economy is in the hands of the women, then there will be a livelihood. "Women are now becoming entrepreneurs. Women should come in large numbers, start small and be big entrepreneurs. If the economy is in the hands of women, there will be a livelihood," Soundararajan said.

