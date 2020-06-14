Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Delhi Social Welfare Dept Asks Officials to Avoid Face-to-face Meetings

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 11:14 AM IST
New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Delhi government's social welfare department has asked its officials to avoid face-to-face meetings to the extent possible to avoid becoming carriers of coronavirus.

It has also prohibited visits by friends and relatives of officials.

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District.

The officers have been directed to attend meetings via video and audio calls.

If face-to-face meeting becomes essential, the official concerned will have to ensure that it gets over in 15 minutes, the department said while issuing new guidelines to be followed in office.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Arrives at MHA Ahead of Meeting With Delhi L-G Anil Baijal And CM Arvind Kejriwal: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

Seating arrangement in meetings should follow social distancing norms.

"Visit by friends and relatives will not be allowed unless it is an emergency, subject to permission of the controlling officer," it said.

Face-to-face interaction among officials should be kept to a bare minimum. Eating together at the desk of one person should be strictly avoided, the guidelines read. PTI GVS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

