New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): In an encounter, two members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang were arrested by the Special Cell of the Northern Range of Delhi Police on Friday near Rohini Sector 28-29.

During the encounter, two rounds were fired from both ends, by gang members and the Delhi Police Special Cell but no one was harmed, said the police.

Identified as Jatin and Sandeep, both the accused were arrested after the police put up the barricade to block their way.

While Sandeep hails from Jhajjar, Haryana, the co-accused Jatin is from Baba Haridas Nagar, New Delhi.

Further investigations are underway into the matter.

Recently, Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested a key operative of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered a 30 calibre China-made pistol along with six live cartridges from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested accused was identified as Rajveer Singh alias Ravi Rajgarh, a resident of Rajgarh village in Khanna district. The accused was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar for the past 13-14 years and has been carrying out criminal activities at their behest. He has a criminal history with cases pertaining to murder, attempts to murder, arms act etc, registered in the state.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Punjabi singer popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29 this year.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moosewala. (ANI)

