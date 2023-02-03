Bengaluru, February 3: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government on Thursday announced a 50 percent rebate on paying fines for pending traffic e-challans in the state. The step is being taken to clear the backlog of cases of traffic violations. The offer, which seems quite exciting, will end on February 11.

The order was issued by the Under Secretary of the Transport Department Pushpa VS on e-challans that are booked for traffic violations caught on traffic surveillance cameras. “In the backdrop of the factors outlined in the proposal, for the cases that will be settled before February 11, 2023, a rebate of 50 percent has been ordered as a one-time measure,” the official order read. Karnataka High Court Says ‘If Accused Is Dead, Fine Can Be Collected From Successors or Property’.

The decision was taken to during a meeting which was chaired by Justice B Veerappa, the executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority on January 27. Maharashtra: Unidentified Man Drives Away With ST Bus From Latur, Leaves It in Karnataka Village.

The traffic violators who wish to pay the fine can do so online by simply visiting the website of Bengaluru traffic police website or they can visit any of the 48 traffic police stations or the Traffic Management centre on Infantry road. Those who reside outside Bengaluru can pay e-challans through KarnatakaOne or at any respective police station.

