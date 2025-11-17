New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Amir Rashid Ali, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the November 10 Delhi terror blast, was produced before the Patiala House Court in the national capital on Monday.

The NIA arrested Ali, a resident of Kashmir, on Sunday for allegedly conspiring with the suicide bomber to execute the attack that claimed 12 lives and left 32 others injured.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Road Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Bus Accident Near Medina Involving Indian Umrah Pilgrims, Says ‘My Thoughts With Those Who Lost Loved Ones’.

Ali, in whose name the vehicle used in the blast was registered, was taken into custody in Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from Delhi Police a day after the blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10.

In a statement, the NIA said its investigations revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Road Accident: Indian Umrah Pilgrims Among Victims As Bus Collides With Disel Tanker Near Medina, EAM S Jaishankar Expresses Concern (Watch Video).

As per the anti-terror agency, Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast. NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on November 10.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA said it is continuing its investigation across states.

The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)