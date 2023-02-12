New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested three persons from Haryana for cyber fraud on the pretext of offering part-time jobs.

The arrests have been made by Cyber Police station of Outer District Delhi Police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District Harendra Kumar Singh, a complainant named Kaushal Kishore, a resident of Vikas Nagar received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number who gave him the offer for a part-time job on a commission basis and instructed him to register on a website where he can earn money by placing product orders.

He was told that he could withdraw the commission from the website account to his own bank account by adding some money to the website account as that account is freezed and it can be de-freezed by adding a certain amount to it. He fell into the trap and lost around Rs 1.39 lakh in multiple transactions.

During the investigation, Delhi Police found that the cheated amount was transferred to multiple bank accounts. Beneficiary bank details and call details of registered mobile numbers were obtained and it was found that out of Rs 1,39,000 of money cheated from Kishore, Rs 5,000 was credited to the bank account of one Prince, a resident of Sirsa, Haryana.

Delhi Police conducted a raid at Sirsa, Haryana and the accountholder Prince was apprehended.

During sustained interrogation, Prince disclosed Delhi Police that he had handed over his bank account's complete kit including cheque book, debit card and OTP for changing the registered mobile number to one Baltej.

Police apprehended Baltej who disclosed that he had handed over account details to one Suraj Soni and had changed the mobile number given by Suraj Soni in the alleged bank account of Prince as the registered Mobile number using the debit card of the bank.

Suraj Soni was also apprehended and he disclosed that he had sent the above account details of Prince to one WhatsApp number.

Suraj further disclosed to police that for the past 8-9 months a culture of opening bank account and selling them for money is going on in the area of Ghukkanwali and Kalanwali, Sirsa, Haryana. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

