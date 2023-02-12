Guwahati, February 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday congratulated Gulab Chand Kataria, the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, on being named the new governor of the northeastern state.

He said Kataria's experience in public service will benefit Assam. "Heartiest congratulations Shri Gulab Chand Kataria ji on being appointed as Hon'ble Governor of Assam," Sarma tweeted. Ramesh Bais Appointed As Maharashtra Governor, Retired Justice Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh; Check Full List of New Governors Appointed by President Droupadi Murmu.

"Your vast experience in public service will surely benefit Assam immensely. Looking forward to work with you to take our journey of progress further," the CM added. Ramesh Bais Appointed as Maharashtra Governor After President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson had announced the appointment of the senior BJP leader as the new governor of Assam. He will replace Jagdish Mukhi, who had assumed office in October, 2017.

