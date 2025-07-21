New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Delhi will be transformed into a global "event-management hub", Tourism Minister of the city government Kapil Mishra said on Monday.

A digital single-window clearance system for event permissions will be launched soon, the minister said after a roundtable meeting with officers and representatives from the event-management industry.

With a strong focus on empowering innovation across art, culture, cinema, music, fashion design and literature, among other fields, the Delhi government is working to transform the city into a global hub for live events, entertainment and destination weddings, a statement from the tourism department said.

The meeting discussed the launch of the single-window system, multi-platform sponsorship models, strategic capital-subsidy schemes and financial and marketing support to promote the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) sector.

Another crucial suggestion discussed was introducing Goods and Services Tax (GST) relaxations to boost the destination-wedding industry, the statement said.

Industry stakeholders also proposed that the permission processes be simplified for hosting events at the capital's historical and cultural heritage sites. This would allow both domestic and international organisers to showcase Delhi's rich legacy on a global platform, the statement said.

A concern was raised about "exorbitant" venue rental rates in Delhi. Event professionals pointed out that organisers are often charged "unreasonable" amounts.

Mishra said the government is taking this matter seriously and "will ensure a transparent and fair system for venue allocations".

The event-management industry in Delhi is growing in size, currently estimated to be worth Rs 16,000 crore, participants at the meeting said and stressed an urgent need for an international-standard convention centre.

The tourism minister assured the industry representatives that the Delhi government will fully support them and that policy reforms will be introduced soon to make the venue-allocation process transparent, the statement added.

