New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): In a late-night encounter on the BRT corridor near the Sheikh Sarai Red Light, two criminals were injured after a shootout with the Delhi Police.

The criminals, riding a motorcycle, opened fire at the police personnel, prompting an exchange of gunfire. The police fired multiple rounds in retaliation, injuring both suspects.

According to a statement by the Delhi Police, the encounter took place near a CNG pump when the accused tried to flee after spotting the police team. The police team swiftly responded, and both criminals were apprehended with gunshot injuries. They were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, the police added.

While the identities of the accused have not been disclosed, more details regarding the incident are awaited as the investigation continues.

Earlier on June 3, Delhi Police apprehended two wanted criminals involved in serious crimes in two separate encounters in South East Delhi.

According to an official, the first encounter took place in Jaitpur, where police arrested Asif, who was accused of attacking Delhi Police Head Constable Karan Mavi on May 27.

The second shootout occurred around 4:30 am in the Kalindi Kunj area, where another accused, Rajpal, was injured during an exchange of fire.

The accused were injured during the encounters and were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment.

The Jaitpur encounter involved Asif, who had attacked HC Karan Mavi in Jaitpur just a few days ago. He was tracked down and caught during a late-night operation by the police.

In a separate operation, the second encounter took place in Kalindi Kunj, where Rajpal, accused of kidnapping and murdering a girl on May 30, was nabbed by the police. During the shootout, bullets struck the bulletproof jacket of SI Shubham from the Special Staff team.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

