New Delhi, June 05: Banks in several parts of India will be closed on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, 2025, in observance of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid). These closures apply to both public-sector and private banks as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar. In addition, Sunday, June 8 will be a routine weekly holiday, making it a potential three-day break for many. Bank customers are advised to plan their visits and transactions accordingly. While physical branches may be closed, digital banking platforms, mobile apps, and ATMs will remain operational for most services, ensuring continued access to essential financial functions.

Since bank holidays in India vary by region due to local religious and cultural observances, not all states will experience closures on the same days. Online banking services such as UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and card operations will remain active during the holidays. Customers can also access services like chequebook and demand draft requests, locker applications, and setting up standing instructions digitally. It’s recommended to complete urgent banking tasks in advance and check the RBI’s official calendar to stay informed. Bank Holidays in June 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

June 6, 2025 – Bank Holiday in Kerala

On Friday, June 6, 2025, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed in observance of Bakrid. This is a state-specific holiday, and banking services in other cities and states will operate normally. Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Know Tentative Dates for Eid al-Adha.

June 7, 2025 – Bakrid Holiday Across Most of India

Saturday, June 7 will be a holiday in most Indian states, except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, where banks will remain open as it’s the first Saturday of the month. These locations observe closures only on the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad (AP & Telangana), Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar on Saturday.

With June 6 and 7 marking major religious observances, bank operations will vary by region. Customers should use online services for uninterrupted access and plan accordingly to avoid disruptions.

