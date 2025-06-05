New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Cyber Police Station of South District, Delhi Police, has arrested a cyber-fraudster involved in duping people under the pretext of booking air tickets. The accused, identified as Tarun Rastogi (38) was apprehended following an investigation into a case registered under FIR dated May 31, under Sections 316 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

DCP South District, Ankit Chauhan, stated that the complainant alleged that on April 26, he was approached by Tarun Rastogi, who claimed to represent Jetways Travels Pvt Ltd. and proposed a business relationship for flight ticket bookings.

Also Read | COVID-19 Alert: Maharashtra Logs 105 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Deaths.

Initially, the transactions appeared legitimate, four ticket bookings were completed, and official receipts were issued from the company's email domain. However, between April 29 and May 7, the complainant paid Rs 8,82,158 for seven client tickets which were later cancelled. Despite repeated follow-ups, neither the tickets were reissued nor the funds refunded.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a team was formed and the investigators traced bank transactions and conducted technical surveillance, eventually zeroing in on a bank account registered in the name of Tarun Rastogi. His location was tracked, and he was arrested following a targeted raid.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: Shashi Tharoor-Led Multi-Party Delegation Meets US Representatives, Congressmen in Washington DC.

During interrogation, Rastogi confessed to the crime. He revealed that while working as a ticketing clerk at Jetways Travels Pvt. Ltd. in Barakhamba Road, Delhi, he initially issued genuine tickets and built trust with clients. Later, he continued to issue tickets but diverted payments to his personal bank account. The tickets, once issued, were subsequently cancelled by the company. When clients requested refunds, Rastogi assured them but eventually stopped responding to calls or messages.

Police recovered a mobile phone, a laptop, one debit card, a bank passbook, and three cheque books used in the commission of the fraud.

Further investigation revealed that Rastogi is a graduate in commerce and a repeat offender in cyber and financial crimes. He has previously been involved in six criminal cases, including those registered at Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, Paharganj, and Subhash Place police stations, under various sections related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, and misappropriation, DCP Chouhan added.

Further investigation is underway to trace additional victims and financial trails linked to the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)