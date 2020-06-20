New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases.

In a bulletin, the Delhi government informed that there are 56,746 positive cases in the national capital.

"With 3,630 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, the total number of cases in the national capital reached 56,746 including 27,741 active cases," Government said in the bulletin.

While 77 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 2,112.

As many as 7,725 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in Delhi today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 31,294

As per the bulletin, a total of 35,1909 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the national capital including 17,533.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,83 1 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

