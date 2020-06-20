India has witnessed its highest-ever single day spike of coronavirus cases and deaths. The country reports 14,516 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 3,95,048, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll now stands at 12,948. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged people to boycott 'Made in China' products. "I appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh to boycott products made in China. Our Army will give them a befitting reply but we will also hit them economically," he said. Speaking at Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said India won't let sacrifice at Galwan Valley go in vain. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan Valley during a face-off with Chinese forces. Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) is underway at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad in presence of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. #WATCH Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) underway at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad in presence of IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/PzCaD73Mb3— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020 Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked prices of petrol and diesel for the 14th consecutive day on Saturday. Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 78.88/litre (increase by Re 0.51) and Rs 77.67/litre (increase by Re 0.61), respectively in Delhi today. Price of petrol & diesel has increased by Rs 5.88/litre & Rs 6.50/litre respectively since 9th June in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/H8EsN02msX— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

New Delhi, June 20: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases globally has reached 8,757,750, according to worldometers on June 20. Of the total cases, 4,625,449 people have recovered from coronavirus so far, whereas 4,62,519 deaths have been reported across the world. The United States has the maximum number of infections and fatalities due to COVID-19. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Amid tension between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government has given the armed forces full freedom to take any necessary action. PM Modi categorically stated in the all-party meeting that no Indian post or territory has been occupied by anyone. The meeting was called after the military clash in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley with Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is entering a "new and dangerous" phase. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday saw 150,000 new cases with half of those coming from the Americas and large numbers also from the Middle East and South Asia, the BBC reported.