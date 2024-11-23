New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): A woman police constable was stabbed to death during night patrolling in Govindpuri area of South Delhi, said officials on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Kiran Pal was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station.

Also Read | West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Ahead in 3 of 6 Assembly Seats As Counting of Postal Ballots for Bypolls Underway.

According to Delhi police, "The body of the deceased was found in Govindpuri Gali no 13 with several stab wounds."

Police said, "The senior officials have reached the spot of the incident and are investigating the incident. The stab wounds were found on leg and chest."

Also Read | Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election Result 2024: Congress-Led UDF Candidate Priyanka Gandhi in Lead in Early Trends, BJP's Navya Haridas Trailing.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)