New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): A 30-year-old factory worker died after he accidentally got entangled in a rolling machine while on duty in the Mandoli Industrial Area of the national capital on Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim has been identified as Vikas (30), son of Pervesh and a resident of Shahjahanpur town of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm at a factory in the Mandoli Industrial Area, located under the jurisdiction of Harsh Vihar police station.

Soon after receiving the information, the police team immediately reached the spot and found that a had slipped while working and got entangled in a rolling machine.

The body of the victim has been sent to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams visited the site to carry out an inspection.

Legal action has been initiated in connection with the incident, and further investigation is currently underway, police added.

Authorities have also informed the concerned agencies to look into the operational procedures and safety measures being followed at the factory. (ANI)

