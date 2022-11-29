New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The only demand of Delhiites in the civic elections is an MCD that will focus on keeping Delhi clean, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Addressing multiple street-corner meetings in Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, Sisodia said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had failed to perform its primary responsibility -- keeping the national capital clean.

"Delhi has taken its decision -- this time it will vote for a government (civic body) that will ensure the development of wards at a fast pace.

"The BJP was busy promoting extortion and making money from it. The public is upset with them and this time, in the MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party will come to power," he said.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.

Sisodia, the Delhi deputy chief minister, further said the AAP would ensure timely salary payments to sanitation workers if voted to power in the MCD.

"After coming to power in the MCD, we will show the same confidence in our sanitation workers -- they will get all the facilities. They will get their salaries on time every month and they will get their due respect. Together, we will make Delhi the cleanest city in the world," Sisodia said.

He also alleged that the BJP extorted money from traders in Gandhi Nagar and imposed arbitrary conversion charges on them.

"The BJP could not provide basic facilities like parking for the traders in Gandhi Nagar. We want to develop the market as a grand hub of readymade garments but the BJP only wants to stop us.

"Traders here are worried because of it and we will help them get rid of this after December 7," he said.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.

The AAP reached out to voters of 148 areas as part of its campaign for the MCD polls. Star campaigners, including Sushil Gupta, Raghav Chadha, Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand and Harjot Bains, took part in several outreach programmes.

