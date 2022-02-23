New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said all child protection and correctional homes in the national capital will be made world-class like government schools in the city.

The minister conducted a surprise inspection of government child protection and correctional homes and asked officials to interact with the children there regularly.

"This will help establish a direct communication channel with the children and raise their self-confidence. It will also ensure that all the problems regarding maintenance and facilities are resolved quickly," a statement quoted Gautam as saying.

"Our aim is that all ashrams of the Delhi government become world-class like government schools in the capital and that the entire country adopts it as a model," he said.

